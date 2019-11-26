Samaritas dedicating events to veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Here at Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids we have over 70 veterans living at all stages of living. Being in a community with other veterans is important because the socialization with others that have served just like you can be very beneficial for your mental and emotional health.



We have dedicated events each month that encourage the veterans in our community to get together and socialize. We also honor veterans in many ways within our community and the greater Grand Rapids community.

We are an active community as well, which provides exercise classes and opportunities to get out into the Grand Rapids community, which is vital to the wellbeing of older adults, and aging veterans.

There are studies that show that socializing leads to significant health benefits, such as:

Reduced stress. Older adults who are socially active handle stress better. This leads to important increases in cardiovascular health and an improved immune system.

Longer lifespan. High levels of socialization in seniors help increase longevity.

More fitness. Older adults with diverse social supports are more likely to exercise regularly, which leads to a host of physical, mental and cognitive benefits.

Reduced risk of depression. Consistent socialization reduces the likelihood that seniors will experience the depression caused by isolation and loneliness.

Less anxiety. Similarly, senior socialization reduces levels of anxiety as well.

Greater self-esteem. Socialization helps seniors maintain their self-esteem and sense of worth.

In addition, imagine doing this with other veterans who went through similar experiences as you!

We want to serve our veterans, because they served us. Schedule a tour with us today, and learn more about how Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids can be your community.