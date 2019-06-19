Respite Stay: give the caregivers a break!

If you find yourself in need of rehabilitation therapy after injury, illness or a recent hospital stay, Samaritas Senior Living provides the care you need in a compassionate, empowering environment. Our skilled nursing community in Grand Rapids offers rehabilitation therapy to get you back to being the best you can be as quickly as possible. We also offer continued rehabilitation services in our residential living properties after you are back on your feet.

Samaritas has a team of therapists who work under the direction of board-certified physicians to create a care plan that is specific to your individual needs. While our goal is to help, you gain your strength in order to return home to your daily life and activities, when you’re staying with us, we ensure that you receive the best of everything. You can participate in your community’s activities, take advantage of its amenities and enjoy dining options. In addition, when it is time to return home, our therapists and associates will come to your home to make the transition as smooth as can be.