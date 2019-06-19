Respite Stay: give the caregivers a break!

If you’re a caregiver to an aging parent, Samaritas wants you to know we offer respite care. This is offered to seniors who would like to stay at a Senior Living Community for a number of consecutive days and nights. This allows the caregiver the opportunity to have some time for themselves that they would otherwise not be able to complete due to the demands of caregiving.
Benefits of Respite care:
- Identity – It’s important to have a purposeful and meaningful life. You should not feel guilty about wanting time for yourself.
- Energy –Especially if you have a busy life, taking time to slow down and recharge is crucial.
- Perspective – Stepping away from a situation can help you better solve problems. While away from caregiving you may see things in a new perspective on how to better care for your loved one.
- Socialization – Taking a few days “off” from caregiving can help boost your mood by spending time with family and friends you don’t often get a chance to see. Isolation happens a lot for caregivers who spend all of their time caring for a loved one.