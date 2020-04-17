Resident’s who still work and volunteer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “I’m not ready to move to a senior community! I’m still working and do so much! Why would I move now?”

Have you said this to yourself? While it may seem like you’re not in a place to move into a senior community, this is the perfect time to start the process and make the decision.

At Samaritas Senior Living, we have several residents who work, volunteer, and drive too. Now is the time to think about this, and make the move, so you have the security of knowing you are taken care of as you age in place. At Samaritas we have all different levels of care, so you have the ability to stay here for all of your care needs.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids is prefect for the active older adult. We offer carports, garages, snow shoveling, fall clean up, walking areas, and so much more! You can live with us as independent as you are, but you can give up all the up keep of having your own home. We offer cottages that are just like condo living as well. So many options to choose from, one will sure to be a fit for you.

Check out our virtual tours of the Cottages, Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care here: https://www.samaritas.org/Senior-Living/Locations/Grand-Rapids/Virtual-Tour

In addition, feel free to give us a call or submit an inquiry via our website to discuss the many options available!

