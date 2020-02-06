Need help transitioning into memory care? Samaritas can help!

Closings & Delays
by: Valarie Cook, Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Change doesn’t always come easy. At Samaritas, we understand that making the transition into a memory care facility can be both challenging for residents and families.

 We want to assure you that the experience will become more manageable over time and our friendly staff will be here to assist you every step of the way!

Our mission at Samaritas Senior Living is to ensure that each of our residents are deeply cared for! Our facility offers a variety of engaging programming to welcome new residents and members of our community with open arms.

If you, a family member, or a friend are looking to transition into memory care, schedule a tour to visit Samaritas! Members of our organizational staff always work diligently to help families and residents adjust smoothly!

