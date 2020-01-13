Montessori Memory Care at Samaritas meets individual needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- All memory care is not the same. Therefore, it is imperative to find the right care facility for yourself, a family member, or a friend!

Samarita’s may just be the perfect fit! At our facility, we focus on providing top of the line service for individuals in our community by focusing on Montessori care, recreational therapy programming, and the unmet needs model for personal interactions.

Our unique approach recognizes that all behaviors have meaning. No two individuals are the same, therefore, we strive to understand what each person is communicating to provide specific care for each distinct need!

Think that Samarita’s may be the right choice? We would love to have you or a loved one join us!