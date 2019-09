GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you are looking to move into a senior community, make sure you know what monetary requirements are needed.

Do your research! See what requirements are necessary to move into various communities. At Samaritas, we don’t require a buy-in. unlike other senior communities, we don’t ask you to give a large sum of the money up front.

Think of this as renting vs buying. Also, you move through our campus as you age.