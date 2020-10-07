Manage schooling kids and caring for aging parents with Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s that time of year when parents are feeling the challenges of back to school season. Whether they have opted for in-classroom or virtual learning, balancing their children’s education while simultaneously caring for aging loved ones is no easy task.

Often referred to as the “sandwich generation,” adults who juggle raising children and looking after older family members may find it stressful, overwhelming and laborious to cater to two sets of people with different needs.

If you are a parent who can relate, then Samaritas Senior Living wants to help! Here at Samaritas, your older family members can live in a safe environment with the continued ability to be as independent as they are. We offer various levels of care and communities to reside in to ensure that your loved ones are safe and content while you focus on guiding your children through this new way of learning.

For more information on Samaritas’ offered services, visit Samaritas.org.