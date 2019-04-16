Keep your loved one safe: emergency technology for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Samaritas encourages you to make sure your aging parents are safe by tapping into technology. At Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids, we provide emergency pendants to our independent seniors. Even though they are independent and don’t need much assistance, it gives us, them and their family’s peace of mind.
Before your favorite senior gets to a retirement community, here are some tips to keep your loved one safe.
- Buy them their own emergency pendent. In case of falls or emergencies, it’s a great way to keep them safe.
- Put gps on your parent’s phone. It is a wonderful way to make sure you know where they are.
- Purchase a medication machine or download a reminder app for their phones so your parent won’t forget to take their medication.
About Jana Broughton
Jana Broughton is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focused on Senior Living. As the Executive Director of Samaritas Senior Living Jana will be bringing 27 years of expertise to the crew.