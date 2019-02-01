Jana Broughton is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focused on Senior Living. As the Executive Director of Samaritas Senior Living Jana will be bringing 27 years of expertise to the crew. She also was appointed by former Gov. Snyder to serve on the board of licensing for nursing home administrators.

“I lead a campus of staff that provide care and services to seniors as they live independently, deal with changes in emotional, physical and cognitive health. I work closely with staff to address challenges of leading diverse teams-as well as directly with residents and families in crisis/dealing with transitional levels of care needs.”

Jana started her career as a social worker in long-term care and have been in a leadership role since 1998. Staying on top of research, new approaches and regulatory changes is a significant challenge and she reads/updates herself daily on new information that is out for seniors and their families. More specifically she works to provide care and support to seniors and their families as they deal with dementia; aging, and physical concerns.

Jana hopes to help West Michigan women who are in a “sandwich” situation.

“They are likely caring for kids at home and beginning to worry/care for aging parents. While I no longer have kids at home-I understand and empathize with care giving for parents. Many of these women work full time jobs care for their family and now their parents. I see these women daily as they try to manage their family schedules, work schedules and parent’s needs.”

Jana and her husband Jeff have three adult children and 7 grandchildren. They enjoy traveling and spending time together doing daily routines and small events such as concerts and local events. She is also active in her church and has begun attending a small women’s group in her neighborhood with the intent to offer mentorship to young working moms struggling with balance and success.