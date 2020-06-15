How to hold onto happiness during challenging times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With so much going on in the world right now, it can be difficult to keep your spirits boosted daily. So many people are anxious, worried, and frustrated which makes it hard to see the good in the world right now.

Although we’re maneuvering through challenging and uncertain times, we’re in this together! Yes, we’re facing adversity, but we can find small things to be grateful for by focusing on the silver lining!

Finding an ounce of positivity in each day and finding something to be grateful for can drastically improve your mental, emotional, and physical well-being! Despite everything that’s happening, you deserve to feel happy during times of chaos.

Our staff at Samaritas works diligently to uplift our residents everyday, and we want you to feel the same way!

Here are a few tips for staying encouraged:

1. Lean on your community

gettyimages

Having people to lean on during challenging times can make all the difference! If you’re feeling alone, overwhelmed, or need companionship, consider reaching out to those around you for support. Our Samaritas community is the perfect place to start if you need help.

2. Count your blessings

gettyimages

There’s always something to be grateful for. Take out a journal, piece of paper, or dial-up a loved one and take a moment to express gratitude each day. Reflecting on all of the good in your life can renew your sense of hope, faith, and optimism for the future.

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids)