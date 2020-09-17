How Samaritas’ rehabilitation services is helping seniors get back on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Finally having the surgery you had to put off for some time? Looking for ways to get back on your feet after an injury or recent visit to the hospital? If you don’t have a plan for returning home after an incident or procedure and know that you’ll need assistance, then consider rehabilitation. Samaritas Senior Living provides the care you need to recover successfully in a warm and compassionate environment.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Samaritas offers a variety of rehabilitation services catering to each individual’s needs. These services include:

Physical Therapy: for seniors includes therapeutic exercises to strengthen muscles, improve balance, walking and gait, increase endurance and regain mobility.

Occupational Therapy for seniors includes customized treatment programs to help individuals work on the skills they need to achieve their highest level of independence following a medical event or injury for tasks such as dressing, bathing, cooking and other person-centered activities of daily living significant to each individual.

Speech Therapy for seniors includes the evaluation and treatment of patients with communication, memory, eating and swallowing problems.

Our skilled team of therapists would love to help you regain your strength, confidence, and ability to enjoy day-to-day life. Our main goal is to help you transition from rehabilitation to living independently. We’re confident in our rehabilitation programs, and most importantly their ability to help you safely return home.

Learn more information about our rehabilitation services at Samaritas.org.

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living)