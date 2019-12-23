Holidays at Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The holiday season is a time of creating great family memories, often involving traditions. If you or a loved one has recently moved into a new community, especially a senior living community, those traditions do not have to be lost. That is a priority at Samaritas Senior Living.

We want you and your family to enjoy the holidays again, and be able to sit back and enjoy the decorations, the good food, and company of friends, old and new.

When you live at Samaritas, we cook for you and you can bring your family as well, so you do not have to do all the work. We want you to enjoy it, and we will do all we can to make sure that happens. Why spend all that time getting ready for the holiday by going to the grocery store, making your kitchen a mess, and having to clean up after everyone?

We have many activities centered around the holiday season. Santa comes to visit every year! We have many performances throughout the season as well, for you to relax and enjoy. We even provide transportation to and from shopping venues so you don’t have to drive and worry about parking.