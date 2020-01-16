Here’s why you shouldn’t wait to get help with memory care!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you or a family member in need of memory care? If so, don’t wait to seek assistance!

Coping with Dementia or Alzheimer’s can be challenging for you or your loved one. At Samaritas, we understand that dealing with the unknown outcomes of this journey can become overwhelming.

We want you to know that we are here to help you find relief in whatever ways we can! It all begins with making a plan, even as health conditions begin to change.

Reasons to plan ahead

Planning early and choosing the right facility for yourself or a loved one is very important. Here are reasons why you should begin the search today:

Space in memory care facilities is limited. The sooner you begin to find an adequate care community, the better

Studies show that families benefit more after receiving the right support for themselves, and family members!

Learning more about various facility options in your area as soon as possible can alleviate stress and increase comfortability by knowing what kind of care lies ahead.

Making the right decision can be draining. Thankfully, Samaritas offers several services that can help you narrow down your choice!

Services we provide

Respite Care: Respite care is a temporary stay in a memory community. This allows individuals in the facility to go on vacation and attend family events!

Often referred to as a “try it before you buy it” service, Respite care is a wonderful option for those who need more time to find the right fit!

Montessori Care: The Montessori method is used to cater to the individual needs of all members of our community!

We, at Samaritas Senior Living, are here for you every step of the way! Let us be a resource for you and your family by scheduling a tour to learn more about our Memory care community.

And for additional information, be sure to visit our website: https://www.samaritas.org/Senior-Living/Memory-Care