Give your loved one time to adjust to a memory care facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Making the transition into a memory care facility can be challenging for both families and residents. If you’re the primary caregiverver of an individual who has recently made the move to assistant living, know that it’s beneficial to give them time to adjust!

Samaritas understands that change doesn’t always come easy, but we can assure you that we’re here to help your loved one adapt to a new environment.

Our staff is always readily available to provide updates and discuss your loved ones move in process!

In order to give your loved one time to get involved with new programming, and comfortable with being without your assistance, we suggest visiting them for short periods of time in the beginning of their transition.

For more tips on adjusting and information regarding the services we offer, visit Samaritas.

