Find the perfect senior living facility by taking virtual tours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we continue to practice social distancing by staying safe at home, it’s important to remember not to put our lives on hold entirely.

Yes– we’re continuing to navigate this time of uncertainty together, but we can also remain proactive in preparing for the future!

During this time of self-isolation, many older adults have adjusted to taking care of themselves due to limited assistance from loved ones.

Adjusting to these changes can be challenging as simple tasks such as tending to yardwork and carrying groceries into the house can become increasingly difficult!

If you’re an older adult who finds that everyday tasks are becoming hard, then it may be a sign that you should consider transitioning into a Senior living facility.

Happy caretaker assisting senior man. Friendly nurse supporting old man with Parkinson’s Disease

“What if I don’t need assistance? Should I still consider a Senior Living Facility?“

Yes! You may be someone who doesn’t necessarily need assistance but likes to be around others to feel a sense of community. Spending ample time away from loved ones and friends during this pandemic can be stressful. Moving into a Senior Living Facility (after the stay-at-home order is lifted) will allow you to connect with more wonderful individuals!

While you may not be able to physically visit Samaritas Senior Living at this time, our team is providing virtual tours!

We are committed to the safety of our residents, guests and staff and would love for you to take a virtual tour of our independent, assisted and memory care facilities to find the right fit!

Visit www.Samaritas.org to get started!

