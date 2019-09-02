Check out Samaritas Thrive services

Senior Living

by: Jana Broughton, Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you are independent but recovering from an illness or unsure of being alone in your apartment, you can use our Thrive services in your Independent Living apartment for extra security.

  • For IL residents needing minor assistance with their day-to-day lives, enrollment in Thrive provides access to on-call caregivers at a fraction of the cost of home care.
  • By having Thrive services, residents have regularly scheduled care needs met with staff who are compassionate and get to know their residents daily routines and needs.
  • Thrive can be used temporarily. If you are recovering for a surgery, Thrive can help you until you get back on your feet until your confident in your independence and recovered from surgery or illness.

