Celebrate the season with Samaritas Senior Living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is a time of creating great family memories, often involving traditions. If you or a loved one has recently moved into a new community, especially a senior living community, those traditions don’t have to be lost. That’s a priority at Samaritas Senior Living Community, decked out for the holiday season with a special visitor coming to an Open House this week!
Free Holiday Photos with Santa
- Samaritas Senior Living
- Wednesday, December 11
- 5pm-7pm
- The Terraces
- 2000 32nd Street SE Grand Rapids