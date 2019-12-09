Celebrate the season with Samaritas Senior Living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Here at Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids we have over 70 veterans living at all stages of living. Being in a community with other veterans is important because the socialization with others that have served just like you can be very beneficial for your mental and emotional health.

We have dedicated events each month that encourage the veterans in our community to get together and socialize. We also honor veterans in many ways within our community and the greater Grand Rapids community.