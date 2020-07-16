Caregivers: Need a break? Consider respite care for senior adults

Caregivers, take time to cater to your well-being with respite care for seniors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic which means that many of us are still wearing different hats during this challenging time. We’re working tediously to maintain our wellbeing while providing for our children and tending to the needs of the senior adults in our lives.

Daily care giving isn’t an easy task and can lead to feelings of exhaustion, frustration, and overload. If you find that you’re easily overwhelmed, then you should consider taking time to relax, rest, and unwind. Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids can help by offering respite care to aging adults.

gettyimages

What is respite care?

Respite care is a temporary care option that allows caregivers to receive a break from the demands of caregiving. This option is great for seniors who would like to stay at a senior living community for a temporary number of days and nights.

Are there any benefits to choosing respite care?

Yes! Respite care provides caregivers with a new sense of identity, energy, perspective, and socialization. Our Senior Living expert, Valarie Cook explains the benefits of a respite stay.

If you think it’s time for a much-needed break, consider respite care programs at Samaritas. Our local senior community offers respite stays for all levels of care so you can take a vacation! To learn more about our services, visit www.samaritas.org .

(Sponsored by Samaritas Senior Living)