Benefits of Independent living

Although you may not be ready to make your move quite yet, there may be some increasing needs in your life that would be met when you move.

Socialization

It’s been shown time and again that socializing makes most people happy. People can struggle at the end of their lives with feeling lonely, isolated, overly fatigued, or depressed. Joining a community of people in similar life stages can reinvigorate you and keep you busy, so that you are not sitting around by yourself all the time. You’ll be able to join group activities, take trips, exercise regularly, and stay on top of any self-care monitored by a full-time staff.

Mobility

Do you have trouble getting up the stairs? Down into the basement? From one end of the house to the other? It may be time for a smaller place to live. Joining a community can offer smaller apartments and housing options. There are also exercise classes that help to build muscle strength and to keep older adults in shape. Instead of using all of your strength trying to climb the stairs to get to your bedroom, consider the benefits of using that energy to focus on building muscle strength in classes or therapy sessions.

Health

There are many health reasons that those later in life choose to leave their homes for a more manageable community. Many older adults require a medication regimen that they sometimes cannot handle themselves. Or, they are constantly making trips to the doctor’s office (or should be). Samaritas offers Thrive – which keeps you in Independent Living with minor assistance. Don’t forget these other perks; meals can be taken care of, no more maintenance – shoveling, yardwork – you can have your groceries delivered, apartment cleaned, etc. Think of all the free time!