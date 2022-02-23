Assisted living and memory care options at Clark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As you begin to age, it’s natural to need assistance with daily living. You may receive more help than you’re used to, but you can find peace of mind knowing your health is being maintained. Clark’s memory care and assisted living options provide compassionate care to residents wanting to feel safe, secure and supported by a welcoming community.

According to Renee Parham, Life Enrichment and Dementia Services Manager at Clark, “memory care is designed for specialized memory and dementia care that addresses health and safety while enriching your daily life. Assisted living at Clark offers a home-like space where you can remain independent.”

For more information on Clark and the services provided, visit Clark’s website.

Contact Clark Retirement:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

