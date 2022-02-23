Assisted living and memory care options at Clark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As you begin to age, it’s natural to need assistance with daily living. You may receive more help than you’re used to, but you can find peace of mind knowing your health is being maintained. Clark’s memory care and assisted living options provide compassionate care to residents wanting to feel safe, secure and supported by a welcoming community.

According to Renee Parham, Life Enrichment and Dementia Services Manager at Clark, “memory care is designed for specialized memory and dementia care that addresses health and safety while enriching your daily life. Assisted living at Clark offers a home-like space where you can remain independent.”

For more information on Clark and the services provided, visit Clark’s website.

Contact Clark Retirement:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN 

1551 Franklin Street SE 

 Grand Rapids, MI 49506 

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE 

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 

Phone: (616) 452-1568 

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/ 

