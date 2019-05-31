7 ways to start prepping and preparing for the move

If you’re starting to talk about senior living options, it’s important to be prepared! Begin touring places on your list and start with Samaritas. Even though you may hesitate to move right away it’s important to get on a list as soon as you can.
Besides touring, there are plenty of other ways to begin preparing for a move, like this:
- Start downsizing your home.
- Talk to a realtor about when would be a good time to sell your home and what you may need to do before you put it on the market.
- Start getting your finances in order
- Keep good records of your health.
- Talk to your family. See what they thing and how they might be able to help.
- Start looking forward to news friends, no maintenance and a simpler lifestyle.