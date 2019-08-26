5 tips to keep your mind sharp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It is important to keep our brains sharp and continue with physical activity up as we age. Keeping a healthy and active mind can be a challenge — you might feel like you are beginning to forget things or have a slower processing time. These things are normal feelings to have, but here are a few tips and tricks to keep your mind sharp as a tack!

1. Repeat what you have learned. According to Harvard Health, when you want to remember something you’ve just heard, read, or thought about, repeat it out loud or write it down. That way, you reinforce the memory or connection. This trick also works if you have misplaced an item. If you place one of your belongings somewhere other than its usual spot, tell yourself out loud where you have placed it. Also, don’t hesitate to ask for information to be repeated.

2. Play games. Things like puzzles, word searches, or cross words are great ways to keep your mind working. By looking for something specific, your brain is focusing on a specific task, which is similar to working out another part of your body. “Working out” your brain can improve memory function as well as critical thinking skills.

3. Eat a healthy diet. Now you might be wondering what eating has to do with your brain function. However, specific foods or your diet can put you at risk for cognitive decline. Foods that have a lot of saturated fats put you at a higher risk for cognitive decline. Eating plenty of vegetables and fatty fish like salmon or tuna help keep your brain healthy.

4. Stay physically active. Doing a physical activity like swimming, lifting weights or even walking is great for keeping your mind, as well as your body, in shape.

5. Sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for a healthy mind, especially memory. The CDC recommends 7-9 hours of good sleep per night. Good sleep is defined as uninterrupted REM sleep, which is your deepest stage of sleep.

