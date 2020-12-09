4 key warning signs of unhealthy aging in older adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are upon us. While many of us are still figuring out how we’ll be enjoying Christmas, New Years, and the remainder of 2020 safely, it’s mainly important to focus on the true meaning of the holidays: Spending time with our loved ones.

If you’re planning on visiting your family members, then be sure to add “checking up on my aging loved ones” to your to-do list!

Since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first began in March, several older adults have socially distanced themselves from their family and friends in order to stay healthy. As a result, many aging adults have had to take care of themselves, which is not an easy task.

In order to ensure that your loved ones are aging adequately, look out for these 4 warning signs:

Misplacing items Weight loss or weight gain Loss of interest or drastic changes in behavior Disorganized home

