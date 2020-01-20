Will a house sell in the winter?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Cold weather, gloomy skies, and piles of snow. If you’re looking to sell your home during the winter, you may think that it’s impossible under these conditions.

Well…think again!

Many homeowners want to know, “Will my house sell in the winter?” The answer to this question is YES!

During the winter season, many home buyers are eager to purchase a new property as soon as possible. Why? Because no one wants to spend their afternoon looking at 20+ houses especially in the cold! Buyers want to narrow down their list of options and purchase the perfect home as soon as possible.

Get your home on to a buyers list and off the market with these tips!

How to sell your home in the winter:

1. Display photos of your home in the summer

Summer will be here before you know it! Give buyers a glimpse of what’s to come by featuring photos of your yard, exterior floral arrangements, and living space during warmer months!

2. Keep your driveway and sidewalks clear

A buyer can’t look at your home, if they can’t get through the front door! Be sure to clear your driveway and sidewalks of accumulating snow by shoveling.

3. Protect your flooring

Providing a rug and shoe covers for guests at the door will keep your floors neat and clean for future showings.