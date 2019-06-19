Why would you move?

How long have you been in your home?

On average, homeowners live in their home for 9 years. The main reasons people choose to move is to upgrade their home to a larger one, move school districts, job relocation, or re-size their home to better fit their needs and wants. Most homeowners love their location and choose to only move about 20 miles away. Another reason to move could be the equity gain from the sale of your home. The median equity gain of a homeowner is $55,000!

