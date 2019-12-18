Use your words! How to sell your house with adjectives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Real estate listings usually include many pictures of the house because a picture is worth a thousand words, but the words that are used to describe the house are important too.

Write down as many verbs/ adjectives as you can that describe your house.

Some words that will help sell your home are:

Beautiful, turn key

Lovingly maintained

Backyard paradise

Redeemed to perfection

Master suite

Descriptive words and professional photos will help attract buyers to want to walk through your house.