Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Use your words! How to sell your house with adjectives

Real Estate

by: Lisa Coe, Lisa Coe Team

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Real estate listings usually include many pictures of the house because a picture is worth a thousand words, but the words that are used to describe the house  are important too.

Write down as many verbs/ adjectives as you can that describe your house.

Some words that will help sell your home are:

  • Beautiful, turn key
  • Lovingly maintained
  • Backyard paradise
  • Redeemed to perfection
  • Master suite

Descriptive words and professional photos will help attract buyers to want to walk through your house. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 