Use your words! How to sell your house with adjectives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Real estate listings usually include many pictures of the house because a picture is worth a thousand words, but the words that are used to describe the house are important too.
Write down as many verbs/ adjectives as you can that describe your house.
Some words that will help sell your home are:
- Beautiful, turn key
- Lovingly maintained
- Backyard paradise
- Redeemed to perfection
- Master suite
Descriptive words and professional photos will help attract buyers to want to walk through your house.