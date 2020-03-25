Selling your home with pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all pet lovers! If you have a dog or cat and are looking to put your house up for sale, consider waiting!

While you may be ecstatic to move out of your current home, it’s important to ensure that your living space is in top shape for selling.

Here are a few things that pet owners should consider before selling.

1. Carpet

credit: gettyimages

Even if your furry friend is trained to micturate outdoors, accidents can still happen within your home. Additionally, pets can transfer dirt and other sediments into your home with wet paws. Consider steaming or replacing your carpets to get rid of stains and odors that may be present.

2. Doors, floors, and windowsills

credit: gettyimages

Dogs and cats are known to have sharp fingernails and toenails that can easily damage or scratch doors, windowsills, and floors. Consider fixing these blemishes by opting for floors made of bamboo, cork, or laminate. Not only do they look great, but these materials don’t scratch as easily.

3. Shrubs

credit: gettyimages

If your pet loves to dig holes in your yard, fill in the gaps with mulch. Also, consider replacing damaged shrubs completely to increase curb appeal!

Correcting damages to your home due to pets may seem like a hefty investment, but it will be worth the expense! Spending time and money will ultimately pay dividends during the closing process and get your sold!

