Roof maintenance tips for selling your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to selling your home, the exterior conditions of the property are just as important as the interior.

Roof maintenance is crucial for ensuring that the condition of a home is in top quality. Faulty roofs can result in leaks, cracks, and holes. In addition, animals can find their way into your home through large openings.

In order to stop these issues before they destroy your home, be sure to regularly inspect your roof!

Here’s what to look for:

1. Check your gutters

credit: gettyimages

Defective gutters can cause leaks and water damage which can be expensive to repair.

2. Remove leaves and twigs

credit: gettyimages

Leaves, twigs, rocks, and other sediments can pile up causing shingles to rot.

3. Look into hiring professional help

credit: gettyimages

If you need to repair your roof, gutters, or even getting rid of critters, consider seeking professional help!

For more tips on selling and staging your home, visit Lisa Coe Realty.