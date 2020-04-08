Most popular feature in Michigan homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to buying a home, there are several features that we each feel as though it has to have!

For some home buyers, a gorgeous fireplace is an absolute must! For others, a large backyard for kids and pets to run around in is a necessity.

According to national real estate agents who study home buying and selling trends, desirable home features not only vary from person to person, they also vary from state to state.

For example, Oklahoma home buyers prefer homes with a storm shelter to ensure that their family stays save during severe weather events. In Ohio, home buyers simply prefer to have a master bedroom.

And we can’t forget about Michigan! The most popular home trend that buyers want is a pole barn!

credit: Gettyimages

Pole barns are preferable because of Michigan’s four beautiful seasons. In the winter, Michiganders love to hit the slopes in their snow mobiles and quads. In the spring and summer, many kayaks and boats can be seen in lakes and rivers. Meanwhile, leaf blowers and lawnmowers are used throughout the fall!

A pole barn is a perfect amenity to have in a Michigan home because they make great storage units to organize all of your seasonal items into!

So, if you’re looking to make a new home purchase or are looking to put yours on the market, consider this popular feature!

And for more useful information regarding home buying and selling, visit Lisa Coe Realty!