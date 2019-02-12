Importance of a Buyer's Agent Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - There are so many reasons why having an agent working for you as a buyer is important! Here are 10 reasons that I would like to share with you.

1. Education and Experience: You don't need to know everything about buying real estate if you hire a real estate professional who does this for a living.

2. Buffering Help: Using Major Homes as your buyer's agent will help you from being bombarded by other agents at open houses :)

3. Neighborhood Knowledge: We can identify comparable sales and share these facts with you, in addition to pointing you in the right direction where you can find more data on schools, crime or demographics. For example, you may know that a home down the street was on the market for $350,000, but we will know if it had upgrades and sold at $285,000 after 65 days on the market and after twice falling out of escrow.

4. Guidance on what to Offer: Contrary to what some people believe, agents do NOT select prices for sellers or buyers. However, we will help to guide clients to make the right choices for themselves. Based on market supply, demand, and the conditions, we will devise a negotiation strategy.

5. Market Conditions: We can disclose market conditions, which will guide your buying process. Many factors determine how you will want to proceed. Data such as the average per square foot cost of similar homes, median and average sales prices, average days on market and ratios of list-to-sold prices, among other criteria, will have a huge bearing on what you ultimately decide to do.

6. Professional Networking: Major Homes networks with other professionals, many of whom provide services that you will need to buy or sell. Major Homes can give you a list of references that we have worked with and provide background information to help you make a wise selection.

7. Confidentiality and Negotiating Skills: We negotiate well because unlike most buyers we can remove ourselves from the emotional aspects of the transaction and because of the training we have taken. It's part of our job description, we are trained to present our client's case in the best light and agree to hold our client's information confidential from competing interests.

8. Handling ALL the paperwork: Today's West Michigan purchase agreement is 6 pages long and this does not include the disclosures. We are here to help you understand what you are signing!

9. Answering Questions after the closing: Even the smoothest transactions that close without complications can have issues turn up on the future...for example: taxing authorities that collect property tax assessments, doc stamps, or transfer tax can fall months behind and mix up invoices, but one call to us can straighten out the confusion. Major Homes is here ready to assist and won't leave you in the dust to fend for yourself.

10. Develop a Relationship for future Connections: Happy Client = Happy Agent. We strive to make our clients happy and satisfied with our services and in return hope that you feel confident referring your friends, family, and co-workers to Major Homes. It also means that we are committed to stays in the Real Estate business and will be there for you when you need to hire an agent again. Major Homes will periodically mail market updates to you to keep you informed and to stay in touch.

These are just some of the many benefits that a buyer's agent will help you with!

These are just a few of many tips Major Homes has for you about buying. Major Homes would be honored to discuss buying a home with you today and the value we bring.

Call (616-430-0807) or Email Major Homes with any questions.

*To find out more about buying a home, click here.