How to: stage a home to sell quickly
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - So, you are looking to sell a home, but not sure how to prepare your home. Let Major Homes help you!
It is imperative that you Declutter and Depersonalize - We can not stress this enough. Less is MORE! The fewer items you have in a home the larger it feels and a new buyer can envision themselves in the space.
Check out these 2 photos below!
Before:
After:
Can you just feel the difference?! The seller didn't really spend any more, just picked up and removed personal and excess items. Give Major Homes a call for more ideas. We would be honored to serve you!
If you have any questions about the selling process, email, text, or call (616-430-0807) and Major Homes will get an answer for you.
These are just a few of many tips Major Homes has for you about Real Estate. Stay tuned for more!
Call (616-430-0807) or Email Major Homes with any questions.
*To find out more about selling a home, click here.
About Rachel Major
Rachel is the WOTV expert focusing on Real Estate. She's the CEO and associate broker of Major Homes, based in Grandville.