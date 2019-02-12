How to: stage a home to sell quickly Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - So, you are looking to sell a home, but not sure how to prepare your home. Let Major Homes help you!

It is imperative that you Declutter and Depersonalize - We can not stress this enough. Less is MORE! The fewer items you have in a home the larger it feels and a new buyer can envision themselves in the space.

Check out these 2 photos below!

Before:

After:

Can you just feel the difference?! The seller didn't really spend any more, just picked up and removed personal and excess items. Give Major Homes a call for more ideas. We would be honored to serve you!

If you have any questions about the selling process, email, text, or call (616-430-0807) and Major Homes will get an answer for you.

These are just a few of many tips Major Homes has for you about Real Estate. Stay tuned for more!

*To find out more about selling a home, click here.