How long does it take to get pre-approved

May 02, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you are in the market for a new home, it is VERY important to get pre-approved before touring properties.

Getting pre-approved can be done in as little as ONE day, just 1! Also, is good for about 90-180 days. The lender is going to examine your application to determine if you qualify for a mortgage, and if so, how much. This will also help you know what price range you should be looking for in your new home search.

When writing an offer on a home, Major Homes submits your approval letter with the offer to show that you can in fact buy the house. So make sure pre-approval is your first step toward searching for your next home.

Here is a step by step process to buying a home and as you can see, getting pre-approved and finding a great agent to help you go hand in hand.

Major Homes would be honored to discuss buying a home with you today and the value we bring. We can also get you connected with a great lender in the industry! 

Call (616-430-0807) or Email Major Homes with any questions.

*To find out more about buying a home, click here.

