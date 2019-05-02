Home remodel costs vs. return Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - When looking into remodeling your home, you will want to weigh in how much return you will get from the remodel.

The top 3 projects that will get you the most return are: replacing your garage door, adding manufactured stone veneer to the facade and a minor kitchen remodel. A few other improvements that will add value to your property include: adding a deck and replacing siding.

Adding curb appeal is extremely important to the buyer's and gives your home that impressive first impression.

Here's a great website to check out when looking into remodeling: www.remodeling.hw.net/cost-vs-value/2019/

