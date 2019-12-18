Consider a buyers sense of smell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Before a potential buyer will take one step into a house listed for sale, they are first using their eyes and their nose. If the house is clean, organized, they will walk in, but. If the odors are negative and overpowering, they will turn around and head for their car. If you want them to tour your house , remember to make the house inviting…
- Remove the cat, the litter box and all other pets.
- Shampoo the carpets
- Wash the windows and sills. You will be surprised how fresh a house smells when the windows are clean
- Place a loaf of frozen bread dough in the oven at a low temp. The delicious smell will soon fill the air.