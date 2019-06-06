Accurate home search app worth checking out

There are many tools to search for a home and it can be overwhelming. It is also hard to know where to start! Major Homes has an app that allows you to comment and save notes on the properties that you view. This allows you to be able to keep track of all your favorites and Major Homes can view them as well.

Another great feature of the app is the artificial intelligence built in that learns what aspects of houses you favor most. If you save a few houses with hardwood floors, the app will then recommend more houses with hardwood floors. So be sure to check out the app and contact Major Homes as you start your home buying process.

Download Rachel Major’s mobile app here: http://app.kw.com/KW2WNQHX0 or

Major Homes would be honored to discuss buying a home with you today and the value we bring.

Call (616-430-0807) or Email Major Homes with any questions.

*To find out more about buying a home, click here.