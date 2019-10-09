4 tips for moving with kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Moving is stressful, especially when kids are involved.

Here are 4 tips before making the move:

Talk to your children about the move and let them ask questions.

Give them time to say goodbye to friends, teachers, and neighbors.

Let them pick out their new bedroom decor to get them excited.

And be sure to pack their room up last and unpack it first so they can feel more comfortable.

Finally, talk about traditions that will remain like family get-togethers and birthday parties.

