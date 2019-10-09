4 tips for moving with kids

Real Estate

by: Lisa Coe

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Moving is stressful, especially when kids are involved.

Here are 4 tips before making the move:

  • Talk to your children about the move and let them ask questions.
  • Give them time to say goodbye to friends, teachers, and neighbors.
  • Let them pick out their new bedroom decor to get them excited.
  • And be sure to pack their room up last and unpack it first so they can feel more comfortable.
  • Finally, talk about traditions that will remain like family get-togethers and birthday parties.

