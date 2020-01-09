4 simple ways to stage your home for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you looking for a fresh start in a new home, but need to sell your current property? Try staging!

Staging your home with a few simple touches is an important step in getting it sold and off the market.

1. Utilize the power of the view

Invite potential buyers into your home by adding mirrors. Not only are they great for making spaces feel brighter and more decorative, but mirrors are effective in making rooms appear larger.

2. Spruce up dated window treatments

Over time, window treatments can become outdated. Replace old decor with light and breezy curtains to give it a fresh and as good as new feel!

3. Make your bathroom feel more luxurious

Everyone deserves to feel pampered, especially in a brand new home. Buy white towels for your bathroom to give off a lush and spa-like vibe.

4. Make the buyer feel at home

A great way to make potential buyers feel right at home is by allowing them to visualize themselves in the space. Do this by removing family photos.

Still in need of help with selling your home? Lisa Coe Realty can offer more tips!