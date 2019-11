GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Here are three smart tips to consider when downsizing your home.

When it comes to multiples of an item, keep only your favorite or best one. Purge your paperwork and start shredding. When it comes to sorting what stays and what goes, make a yes pile and a no pile. No maybes!!

Also, always remember to be kind to yourself. Understand this can be an emotional time.

If you’re ready to downsize, we can help.