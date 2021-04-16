Whip up your own baby food in 3 easy steps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Making your own baby food can actually be really fun and easy for new moms! While the jarred stuff is super convenient you can make baby food yourself with food you already have on hand and save some money! When you’ve got all those diapers to buy, what mom isn’t looking to save a little cash at this stage?!

Here’s what you need to do. First understand the basics of first foods. Experts recommend not introducing more than one new food per week. Once your baby has tried something new the next week you can pick something else. When it comes to making baby food you can use a single ingredient or eventually begin to combine fresh flavors.

Step 1: STEAM

Steaming the food first is really important, especially veggies. The easiest way to do this is to purchase Ziplock Steamer bags. Fill the bag with the fruit or veggie of your choice and pop it in the microwave for the recommended time on the bag. Within minutes the foods are cooked and soft.

Step 2: SMOOTH

Did you get that fancy Ninja blender for Christmas? Here is where it will come in really handy. Maybe you scored a baby food blender from your registry. Time to dig it out of the closet. Put your steamed/soft food into the blender and add water. Start with a little water and continue to add until you get to a consistency that your baby can tolerate. It should be nice and smooth.

Step 3: FREEZE

Pick up some ice cube trays from the the dollar store and some freezer bags. You’ll pour your puree into the ice cube trays making convenient serving sizes that you can unthaw at a moments notices. Freeze. Then once frozen you can pop the food cubes into a freezer bag, label and date. That’s it you’re done!

Here’s a list of ideas to try: