Video: Kentwood teacher surprises 2nd grade students with personal calls that will warm your heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mr. Munoz is a 2nd grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary in Kentwood. He didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to his students due to the quick nature of schools closing due to COVID-19.

As a teacher in this diverse district he knows the needs of his students and worries about the 24 kids in his classroom and beyond. Are they learning? Do they have internet access at home? Do they know they can get breakfast and lunch at the drive-thru system at the school? Are they ok?

He decided to personally call his students and their families to check in. The students reactions were priceless! They couldn’t believe he called them on the phone. Some asked, “How did you get our phone numbers? Did you hack into the system?!”

Watch the video above to see this heart-warming video of how students and teachers are staying connected in these unprecedented times.

