Moms can get fit and give back with weekend event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all moms who are ready to get out, get moving and give back! A local mom and fitness enthusiast, Kyria Phenix, is rounding up moms and their kiddos for a fun (FREE) event on Saturday June 12, from 9:30am-11:30am at Helder Park in Zeeland.

Put on your favorite workout pants, grab a pack of diapers to donate to Nestlings Diaper Bank, and load up the kids. The free event features a diaper drive (goal 1000 diapers), a free outdoor workout class you can do with your kids in tow, giveaways, prizes and refreshments. Owner and instructor Kyria Phenix will be on hand to lead the fun stroller-based total body workout and make connections with other moms.

“I am thrilled to re-introduce the amazing FIT4MOM community to women and mamas in Holland, Zeeland and the surrounding Lakeshore area. FIT4MOM creates a supportive community focused on well-being and fitness that can ultimately change the trajectory your life. I am honored to lead moms in gaining significant strength in motherhood. It is my goal that FIT4MOM Holland becomes “the destination” for moms and their families to turn for resources, support, and encouragement in the local community. ” -OWNER KYRIA PHENIX



The event is part of a relaunch of FIT4MOM Holland, Phenix took over the business earlier this year. She has been within the FIT4MOM Community for a year after being let go from her previous position last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is the mom of two young boys and found her passion for motherhood and fitness have come together with this new opportunity as an entrepreneur. Now she’s using FIT4MOM Holland to connect with other busy moms in new ways!

FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.

You can join in the fun on Saturday or sign up for future classes. Starting Monday, June 14th 2021 classes will also be offered at The Town Center Holland.



For more information, visit www.holland.fit4mom.com or email Kyria’ at

kyriaphenix@fit4mom.com.