Meijer LPGA Classic to be first on LPGA Tour with on-course lactation, diaper changing stations

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Officials with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give announce the addition of a Family Care Area for nursing mothers and parents to utilize during tournament week at Blythefield Country Club.

It's the first time a tournament on the LPGA Tour added specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course, according to Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's chief tournament business officer.

"The Family Care Area at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give – the first facility of its kind on the LPGA Tour – will make it so easy for Grand Rapids families to enjoy world-class golf," Lasky said. "The LPGA Tour has 11 mothers actively playing and three more players are expecting this year, and so many of our fans have young families of their own. It's remarkable that the Meijer LPGA Classic has taken the initiative to create this experience for spectators."

The upgraded hospitality area, called The Kimberly Clark Family Care Area, will be located next to Discovery Land in front of the 18 Tee. This air-conditioned tent will include four locking rooms – two of which will have lactation stations and four will have diaper changing stations – and an upgraded waiting area for kids and families. Kimberly Clark will also have samples for families who utilize the space. It will be open from Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week.

The added support for moms attending the Meijer LPGA Classic is not lost on LPGA Professional Cristie Kerr.

"The support Meijer has provided for us moms on tour has been amazing. We are creating a new normal, traveling with our kids to compete in tournaments, and it's great to see the progress over time," said the 20-time LPGA tour winner. "The Meijer LPGA Classic is an event I look forward to every year and I am so excited to see the new Family Care Area that they are creating this year."

"Each year, we try to build on the momentum of the previous year to do more for families," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "More than 50,000 people attended our tournament last year, and we know many of them would've appreciated this convenience. We are pleased to partner with Kimberly Clark to extend this service, which is the first on the Tour."

Youth, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission to the tournament with a ticketed adult. Discovery Land is free and open to anyone with a ticket to the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

 

 

