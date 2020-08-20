Mask up: finding the right kid’s mask for back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With many kids in West Michigan getting ready to return to learn in the classroom it’s important to make sure to find the right masks for your child. As many of us have learned this summer, not all masks are created equal. Some are hot, some hurt the ears, some won’t stay up on our noses and some are just plain uncomfortable.

Making sure your child has a variety of masks is important for back to school because they should be washed and sanitized regularly to keep them safe. If your child doesn’t love wearing a mask but will soon be spending eight or more hours a day wearing one in the classroom here’s some ideas to get them on-board.

Mask tips for kids: