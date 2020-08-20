Mask up: finding the right kid’s mask for back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With many kids in West Michigan getting ready to return to learn in the classroom it’s important to make sure to find the right masks for your child. As many of us have learned this summer, not all masks are created equal. Some are hot, some hurt the ears, some won’t stay up on our noses and some are just plain uncomfortable.
Making sure your child has a variety of masks is important for back to school because they should be washed and sanitized regularly to keep them safe. If your child doesn’t love wearing a mask but will soon be spending eight or more hours a day wearing one in the classroom here’s some ideas to get them on-board.
Mask tips for kids:
- Let your child choose the print they love. My daughter had a blast picking out cute kitty and unicorn masks and loves wearing them. We found a multi pack on Amazon for $13 that are the perfect fit for a little girl.
- Try a variety of styles and materials. Characters, prints and more will keep them excited!
- Find a mask with adjustable ear straps for a great fit! We love this mask for Kohls. It’s breathable, soft and can adjust it to fit perfectly. Great news, it’s only $6.00.
- Try a headband adjuster for kids! Click here to see what I mean. Esty has plenty of options to help if the traditional ear straps are causing concern.
- The number one rule is stock up! Kids will get sweaty quickly at school or outside and may be a back up mask in their backpack. A variety will keep them excited about what to wear each day.