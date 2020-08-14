List: Back to school shopping supplies for in-person learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Learning looks a lot different this year and for many families who are returning to the classroom preparation is key! As a mom of two elementary students and the wife of an elementary school teacher, I have been able to experience two unique perspectives to the return to learn. We’ve given a lot of thought to school shopping and here are some ideas to help you prepare.

BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING LIST

CLASSROOM CLEANING SUPPLIES. We all know wipes are hard to find and only sold in limited supplies. If you can’t get your hands on any to send to school, pick up a germ killing spray cleaner and paper towels. As the wife of a teacher I will tell you classroom cleaning supplies are not given to teachers, they rely on parent donations or their own money to stay stocked up.

HAND SANITIZER. The more the teacher has the more the students will use it!

FACIAL TISSUES.

INDIVIDUAL HEADPHONES.

INDIVIDUAL MOUSE FOR CHROMEBOOKS.

INDIVIDUAL PENCIL BOX STOCKED WITH STUDENTS OWN SUPPLIES.

INDIVIDUAL HAND SANITIZER. Look for the kind they can keep looped on their backpacks.