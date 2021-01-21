Keep kids connected with “Messenger Kids”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Our kids are missing out on many in-person experiences due to COVID-19, one way to stay connected with their peers and family members is using apps like Facebook’s Messenger Kids. We love this app for a few reasons!

It’s FREE! It’s connected to the parent’s Facebook account allowing parents to be able to receive notifications, look at conversations and know when kids are online! There are non-video features such as games you can play with a friend or grandparent. Parents have to screen and approve all contacts.

Kids can easily open the app and reach out to approved contacts from their Ipad or device. Parents can use the parents dashboard to approve contacts, block friends, and monitor activity. Grandparents always love a call or a game request! Plus, kids who are missing socialization with friends outside of school can hang out and video chat and keep those connections strong virtually and safely.

