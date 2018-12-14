Holiday gifts every teacher will love

Motherhood

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 09:17 AM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 09:23 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The countdown to Christmas and Christmas break is here!  The week before Christmas means classroom parties and finishing up your shopping.  If you're still struggling to find a great gift for your child's teacher or daycare provider we're sharing some fun ideas that they will love!

Teachers love getting gift cards!  While it may seem impersonal many teachers have received so many mugs and treats this season that a great gift card is a welcome surprise.  A fun way to personalize it is choose a restaurant or experience that your family loves and attach a note to the gift card explaining the significance. 

-Biggby or Starbucks for the coffee lover

-Local West Michigan breweries 

-A fun restaurant that your family loves

-Celebration Cinema for a fun movie night out

-Meijer 

-Bowling

-The Downtown Market

-Spa gift card

About Carly Munoz

Carly Munoz is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focusing on motherhood! Being a working mom of two (a pre-schooler and an infant) is no easy task and Carly chronicles her daily adventures in parenting.

