Fun-filled summer camps in West Michigan

It is important for a child to create memories they can cherish for the rest of their lives. At any of these summer camps in West Michigan, that is exactly what they will do! There are many camps to choose from for kids of all ages.

So give your kids something to brag about when they go back to school in the fall and find the perfect camp for your child this summer!

Blandford Nature Center (Grand Rapids)

Blandford’s enthusiastic camp instructors are waiting to share an amazing world of wonder with your child. Here, nature is the guide and it leads you to tadpoles in the pond, pioneers in the garden and feet in the mud! Help your child discover the wonders of the seasons and click here for more information!

Camp Ao-wa-kiya (Shelby)

This Christ-centered children’s summer camp is located on Stony Lake, 10 miles south of the gorgeous Silver Lake Sand Dunes! Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya offers camping experience for ages 7-17. This camp allows your child to enjoy the great outdoors with lake and adventure activities, crafts, and the chance to create new friendships! Click here to check out camps Ao-Wa-Kiya offers this summer!

Camp Geneva (Holland)

Camp Geneva invites your child to step out of their normal environment into a place free of distractions, demands, and expectations. Campers will have fun while feeling God’s love, growing in faith, and get a glimpse of the Christian faith in all its fullness. If you want your child to be surrounded by counselors who intentionally encourage a community of kindness, compassion, enthusiasm, creativity, and presence, click here to register today!

Camp Kaskitowa (Allegan)

At Camp Kaskitowa your child will be provided amazing experiences in nature, be able to study and rejoice in the truth of God’s word, and grow in relationship to God. This camp was founded in 1939 and was originally located in Wisconsin and was eventually moved to Allegan! They provide camp experiences for ages 7-16! Click here for more information about the summer camps Camp Kaskitowa offers!

Camp Kidwell (Bloomingdale)

Set on 150 beautiful acres on Eagle Lake is Camp Kidwell! Their facilities and programs allow children to explore the outdoors in a safe, fun and exciting environment. Their age appropriate programs give campers the chance to try new activities and learn and grow as individuals while learning to interact with others. Throughout your child’s stay, they will get a chance to experience many of Camp Kidwell’s core activities and a wide variety of traditions and special events. Curious what these traditions and events are? Click here to find out!

Camp Roger (Rockford)

With a variety of day and overnight camps appropriate from the youngest to the oldest, Camp Roger is a fun and safe environment where campers can develop independence, build friendships, and connect with God. While exploring the beautiful woods and lakes that surround the camp, your child will create memories they will cherish for a lifetime. If you are unsure what session is right for your child, click here to read more about the camps Camp Roger offers!

Cran-Hill Ranch (Rodney)

Kids ages 6 to 17 love going to Cran-Hill for summer camp. They have crafted their camps to provide a safe, uplifting and authentic experience for each camper that sets foot there. While at camp, your child will take part in fun activities such as playing in the water, archery, horse training, zip lining, and rope courses. They also offers camps for special needs. Give your child a true sense of camping by clicking here and registering them for camp today.

Grass River Natural Area (Bellaire)

Grass River Natural Area summer day camps can be found right along the shore of the Grass River in Antrim County. This camp emphasizes on hands-on, interactive, outdoor learning experiences such as catching frogs in the wetlands, dipping nets in Finch Creek, birding along the boardwalks, or enjoying the view along Grass River. If your child loves the outdoors, this camp is perfect for them! Click here to find a date and time that you wish to send your child to camp!

Greater Holland Area Young Life

Young Life camping involves high adventure, lots of fun, great food and excellent speakers who understand and respect high school and middle school kids. This camp allows its campers to get away from the pressures of everyday life, have fun with friends and their Young Life leaders all while hearing the message of God’s love in terms they can understand. If the sound of all of this excites your child, click here now to find out more information about all the camps Holland Area’s Young Life camp offers!

Indian Trails Camp (Grand Rapids)

Indian Trails offers both day and overnight camp options for ages 7 and up. They offer camping experiences in a beautiful, adaptive, encouraging, and barrier-free natural setting. Most sessions are based on a traditional camp program, while other sessions provide a more specialized approach focusing on the specific needs and abilities of their campers. If this sounds perfect for your child, be sure to click here and sign up today!

John Ball Zoo (Grand Rapids)

This Grand Rapid’s zoo’s summer camp has been enjoyed by campers for over 25 summers! If the word “zoo” alone doesn’t catch your interest, the activities offered at the camps will! Kids ages 3 through going into 9th grade have a blast exploring different animal themes through various activities such as games, zoo tours, park exploration, behind-the-scenes tours, keeper talks, hands-on animal demonstrations, stories, songs, art projects, and much more! What child wouldn’t want to go behind the scenes at a zoo!? Click here to sign up today!

Kalamazoo Nature Center

At the Kalamazoo nature Center your child will experience the outdoors to its full potential! With age-appropriate and theme-related adventures, your child will be on their way to becoming a true Forest Ranger! They get to take part in outdoor explorations, stories, art, games, activities, journaling/observation time, and hikes! Click here to choose a camp by age or grade to see session details and to register.

Kids Rock Summer Camp (Zeeland and Grand Rapids)

At this summer camp, kids really do rock! With locations in both Zeeland and Grand Rapids your child will get to participate in a teacher-led camp founded on basic Christian beliefs. It is a unique summer camp that offers sports, fine arts, weekly theme activities, and elective classes. Both locations offer identical experiences so it is just whichever is an easier commute! Click here for more information about this rocking camp opportunity!

Little Pine Island (Comstock Park)

Salvation Army offers a camp where kids meet Christ! Camping at Little Pine Island focuses on having fun in God’s creation and teaching practical skills that not many kids have not had the opportunity to learn. Camper’s physical social and spiritual needs are met in a way they will take with them long after camp is done. Click here to choose a camp that works for your child!

Sherman Lake (Augusta)

At the newest YMCA camp in Michigan campers experience the power of living through HCRR (Hick-er). The Y’s four core principles; honesty, caring, respect, and responsibility, are emphasized in each camp program. Your child will discover the great outdoors in Sherman Lakes 365 acres of woodlands, prairie, and pristine lakefront while tying together the spirit of camps of the past with innovations of today. If you want your child to leave camp with a renewed sense of achievement, belonging, confidence, and courage to try new things, click here to register them for one of YMCA’s camps on Sherman Lake!

SON Life Camp (Wayland)

SON Life Camp is ready to take your child ages 6-17 on a space theme adventure that will leave them in awe and wonder! They are committed to creating memorable summer camp experiences that will also help your child take their next step in their spiritual life. With both land and water activities your child is sure to get an amazing outdoor experience during their stay! To check out SON Life’s camp sessions to see which is best for your little camper, click here!

Starlite Shores Family Camp (Byron Center)

If you are looking to go on a family camping trip this summer, Starlite Shores Family Camp is made for you! From activities for mom, dad, kids, and ones for the whole family to enjoy, Starlite has them all. This family camp gives you the opportunity to create amazing memories for the duration of your stay. Your stay at Starlite Shores will be unforgettable. Click here for more information!

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

The YMCA’s of Grand Rapids are offering day camps for the whole summer! With affordable pricing and convenient hours, the YMCA provides an experience that is sure to keep your child happy all summer long. Your little camper will get to go on field trips to various locations, eat healthy snacks and meals, and have fun out in the sun at the Y. Also, each week has a new adventure theme! To register your child today for an eventful summer at the YMCA, click here!

YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo

At the YMCA’s in the Greater Kalamazoo area, they provide an array of options to interest every child. Their day camp creates an environment where kids can be themselves, explore exciting new things, cultivate friendships, and create lasting memories. The experiences your child will gain will have a lasting impact on their lives as they begin to imagine and explore life around them. Click here to sign your child up for some daily fun at the Y!

Van Buren Youth Camp (Bloomingdale)

Allow your child to discover nature, and themselves all while creating friendships with campers around them at Van Buren Youth Camp! From cold polar bear swims at sun-up to Taps after a campfire song, a day spent at this camp is like a day spent nowhere else. Your child will take part in the usual camping activities such as capture the flag, beach parties, archery, swimming, and even some of the camps quirky traditions. Click here to find out more about what Van Buren Youth Camp has to offer your child!

No matter what camp you and your little camper choose, they will be left with everlasting memories, new-found friendships, an appreciation for nature, and maybe even a new summer tradition!