First day of school photo ideas for busy moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Kids are heading back to the classroom and parents have been marking the occasion with all sorts of fun first day photo ideas! It’s a great way to build traditions with your kids and watch them grow.

While it’s an added task to every parents growing to-do list for back to school there are plenty of ways to celebrate the first day with photos. Here’s some ideas I love!

Back to school photo board

Photo Board with height, weight, favorite food, favorite show, interests and more!

Class of “2031” frame

Create a frame to take a pic with the year your student will graduate

Photo Filter

Add a simple frame or filter to your favorite photo

Printable Pinterest Sign

And they’re off! Well, 2/3 are off to school! I’ve got one more week with my little Kallie Muffin. Trying to embrace it and enjoy our one on one time, instead of just wish next Wednesday was here 😬🤪. I LOVE my kids…. and they’re my numero uno but I also love investing in ministry, helping other people with health, coaching my team, and that all happens much more effectively when my kids are AT SCHOOL! And I also love silence. Ahh sweet silence…. coming soon. But for now, I’ll love the sweet sound of Kallie’s pitter patter and funny questions. ______ And dream of what I will do FIRST, when all 3 are dropped off…. tell me mamas… once all your kids are at school and you’re ALONE…. what is the first thing you do or want to do ??? I have a plan for next Wed! 😍😍 #kids #backtoschool #summerisover #weloveschool #enjoythemoment #momlife

If you’re busy getting ready for back to school here’s some great ways to save on your student’s supply list!

