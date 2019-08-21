First day of school photo ideas for busy moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Kids are heading back to the classroom and parents have been marking the occasion with all sorts of fun first day photo ideas! It’s a great way to build traditions with your kids and watch them grow.

While it’s an added task to every parents growing to-do list for back to school there are plenty of ways to celebrate the first day with photos. Here’s some ideas I love!

Back to school photo board

Photo Board with height, weight, favorite food, favorite show, interests and more!

Class of “2031” frame

Create a frame to take a pic with the year your student will graduate

Photo Filter

Add a simple frame or filter to your favorite photo

Printable Pinterest Sign

If you’re busy getting ready for back to school here’s some great ways to save on your student’s supply list!