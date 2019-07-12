14 creative tips for parents traveling with young children

Summertime is the best time to take a family vacation, but traveling with children can be difficult. Use this list of travel hacks every parent should know to make your travel time a little less chaotic.
Packing Hacks
- Use Ziploc bags to organize your kids clothing items. Label each baggy by day, and place an outfit in each bag. This makes it easier to stay organized while your on the trip and saves you the hassle of putting together an outfit for each of your kids every day. Add a dryer sheet to avoid static and add a fresh scent.
- Over-pack snacks, not toys. Kids get cranky when they don’t have familiar food to eat. Plus, snacks can double as toys. Make mosaics out of Cheerios. Kids will play with just about anything.
- Pack a first aid kit and medicine. This is a given. Make sure to pack any daily medications but be sure to include Benadryl and Children’s Tylenol just in case.
- Pack a headphone splitter. This way two kids can share one device but have both headphones in. It’s a win-win.
- Put snacks into a craft organizer. Fill it with a variety of sweet, salty and healthy snacks. This makes everything easily accessible and gives your kids options.
Surviving the car ride
- Use shower caddies for on-the-go meals. Tired of balancing your lunch on your lap? Give your kids – and yourself a shower caddy so meals are contained in one place.
- Hang a shoe organizer on the back of each seat. Fill it with books, coloring activities and crayons, snacks and water/juices. It will keep the back seat organized and give your kids something to do throughout the ride.
- Give your kids disposable cameras. This way they can have their very own travel log. After the trip you’ll have some funny pictures for your scrapbook.
Surviving the plane ride
- Unclog blocked ears. Avoid ear pain from the cabin pressure. Give your kids something chewy to get their ears to pop. Fruit snacks and gum will do the trick.
- Be prepared for the climate. Planes tend to either be really hot or really cold. Make sure you pack layers or blankets. Bring a pair of comfy shorts for your kiddos in case their long pants get too hot. This is a good idea in case of spills as well.
- Walk around. Try to walk around with your kids at least once an hour. This promotes good circulation but also keeps kids happy and occupied.
- If you can, fly at night. This almost guarantees your kids will be tired and sleep most of the flight.
- Use Lavender. Essential oils can do wonders. Lavender is a very calming scent. Bring a small roller ball and add some Lavender to their stuffed animals, pillows or blankets. Added bonus – it smells great.
- Splurge on internet. While it may be a little pricey, it’s definitely worth it. Kids love to watch movies and play games. It will make the time pass by faster for you, but also your child. They make even fall asleep.