Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Craig's Cruisers held a grand reopening on Feb. 24, 2018 to celebrate their latest additions. Maranda was also on hand to greet and interview all the excited patrons in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Parents are finally getting back into the routine after multiple snow days and now it's mid-winter break for most West Michigan schools. We've put together a list of 10 places that you can take the kids to burn some energy! We've included prices and the hours for each location from Saturday-Tuesday to keep you covered this mid-winter break. Have Fun!

Explore the Dinosaurs, The Toys exhibit or the planetarium. This is a great place for kids of all ages.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9-5pm

Kent County Residents

Adults - $9

Seniors - $7

Students - $7

Children - $4

Non-members

Adults - $12

Seniors - $11

Students - $7

Children - $7

*KENT COUNTY RESIDENTS: Parking in the Museum’s ramp is now FREE with paid admission to the Museum. Bring your yellow parking ticket into the front desk and when you purchase your discounted admission, we will validate your parking. State issued ID required.

Hours: Monday - Saturday: 9am-5pm | Sunday and Holidays: 1-5pm

Prices: General admission to the Museum is FREE during all regular operating hours. Most programs and events are free, too.

Locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon

Hours: Saturday: 10am-11pm, Sunday: 11am-9pm, Monday: 10am-9pm, Tuesday: 3pm-9pm

**Special- Monday February 18th- Wristband $26.99 includes: 4 hours unlimited buffet, jump time, indoor attractions

Hours: Saturday: 9am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-8pm, Monday 10am-9pm, Tuesday 10am-9pm

SINGLE JUMPER RATES

60 minute pass: $12.95 | 120 minute pass: $18.95 | 4 and under: 60 min $9.95 120 min $15.95

Prices and deals click here

Saturday: 10am - 10pm, Sunday:11am - 9pm, Monday: 11am - 9pm, Tuesday: 11am - 9pm

Family friendly movies playing this weekend at theatres around West Michigan include: The Grinch, Mary Poppins, Ralph Breaks the Internet (our family loved this one!), Smallfoot, A Dog's Way Home, Spider-Man, The Lego Movie 2.

Check here for showtimes.

Prices vary but standard ticket pricing is as follows:

Matinee (Adult before 5 pm)

$9.25

Child (3-12)

$9.00

Adult Evening

$11.75

Senior Citizen (60+)

$9..25

Hours: Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm, Monday- Closed, Tuesday: 10am-7pm

Pricing:

Regular Admission (Ages 12 & Under) $11.00

Toddler Admission (Ages 3 & Under) $6.00

Infants (Under 12 Months) FREE

One Adult per Child FREE

Each additional Adult $2.00

Hours: Saturday: Open Bounce 9am-10pm | Sunday: Open Bounce Noon-7pm | Monday: Open Bounce 11am-9pm | Tuesday: Open Bounce 9am-9pm

Prices:

$8.00 for 1 hour Per child (2 years and older) or adult without a paid child

$11.00 for 2 hours per child (2 years and older) or adult without a paid child

$5.00 per parent or grandparent with paid childs admission

9. Sky Zone- Multiple Locations

Hours: Saturday: 10am-10pm, Sunday 11am-7pm, Monday 10am-8pm, Tuesday 4pm-8pm

JUMPER RATES:

All Day Pass $29.99 | 120 Minute Access Pass $23.99 | 90 Minute Access Pass $19.99 | 60 Minute Access Pass $15.99

Hours: Saturday 9am - 8pm | Sunday 12pm - 6pm | Monday -Tuesday 9am - 8pm

Prices:

Open Bounce Pricing:

Ages 2-17 Unlimited play $10

Toddlers: $3.00 (participating adults $4)

