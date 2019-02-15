10 mid-winter break fun spots for West Michigan kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Parents are finally getting back into the routine after multiple snow days and now it's mid-winter break for most West Michigan schools. We've put together a list of 10 places that you can take the kids to burn some energy! We've included prices and the hours for each location from Saturday-Tuesday to keep you covered this mid-winter break. Have Fun!
1. Grand Rapids Public Museum
Explore the Dinosaurs, The Toys exhibit or the planetarium. This is a great place for kids of all ages.
Hours: Monday-Friday 9-5pm
Kent County Residents
Adults - $9
Seniors - $7
Students - $7
Children - $4
Non-members
Adults - $12
Seniors - $11
Students - $7
Children - $7
*KENT COUNTY RESIDENTS: Parking in the Museum’s ramp is now FREE with paid admission to the Museum. Bring your yellow parking ticket into the front desk and when you purchase your discounted admission, we will validate your parking. State issued ID required.
2. Kalamazoo Valley Museum
Hours: Monday - Saturday: 9am-5pm | Sunday and Holidays: 1-5pm
Prices: General admission to the Museum is FREE during all regular operating hours. Most programs and events are free, too.
3. Craig's Cruisers
Locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon
Hours: Saturday: 10am-11pm, Sunday: 11am-9pm, Monday: 10am-9pm, Tuesday: 3pm-9pm
**Special- Monday February 18th- Wristband $26.99 includes: 4 hours unlimited buffet, jump time, indoor attractions
4. Altitude Trampoline Park (Walker)
Hours: Saturday: 9am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-8pm, Monday 10am-9pm, Tuesday 10am-9pm
SINGLE JUMPER RATES
60 minute pass: $12.95 | 120 minute pass: $18.95 | 4 and under: 60 min $9.95 120 min $15.95
5. Chuck E. Cheese (locations vary)
Saturday: 10am - 10pm, Sunday:11am - 9pm, Monday: 11am - 9pm, Tuesday: 11am - 9pm
6. Celebration Cinema (locations vary)
Family friendly movies playing this weekend at theatres around West Michigan include: The Grinch, Mary Poppins, Ralph Breaks the Internet (our family loved this one!), Smallfoot, A Dog's Way Home, Spider-Man, The Lego Movie 2.
Prices vary but standard ticket pricing is as follows:
Matinee (Adult before 5 pm)
$9.25
Child (3-12)
$9.00
Adult Evening
$11.75
Senior Citizen (60+)
$9..25
7. Jester's Court (Walker)
Hours: Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm, Monday- Closed, Tuesday: 10am-7pm
Pricing:
Regular Admission (Ages 12 & Under) $11.00
Toddler Admission (Ages 3 & Under) $6.00
Infants (Under 12 Months) FREE
One Adult per Child FREE
Each additional Adult $2.00
8. Crazy Bounce (Holland)
Hours: Saturday: Open Bounce 9am-10pm | Sunday: Open Bounce Noon-7pm | Monday: Open Bounce 11am-9pm | Tuesday: Open Bounce 9am-9pm
Prices:
$8.00 for 1 hour Per child (2 years and older) or adult without a paid child
$11.00 for 2 hours per child (2 years and older) or adult without a paid child
$5.00 per parent or grandparent with paid childs admission
9. Sky Zone- Multiple Locations
Hours: Saturday: 10am-10pm, Sunday 11am-7pm, Monday 10am-8pm, Tuesday 4pm-8pm
JUMPER RATES:
All Day Pass $29.99 | 120 Minute Access Pass $23.99 | 90 Minute Access Pass $19.99 | 60 Minute Access Pass $15.99
10: Jungle Joes Family Fun Center (Portage)
Hours: Saturday 9am - 8pm | Sunday 12pm - 6pm | Monday -Tuesday 9am - 8pm
Prices:
Open Bounce Pricing:
Ages 2-17 Unlimited play $10
Toddlers: $3.00 (participating adults $4)
Motherhood
About Carly Munoz
Carly Munoz is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focusing on motherhood! Being a working mom of two (a pre-schooler and an infant) is no easy task and Carly chronicles her daily adventures in parenting.